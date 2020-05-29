MACON, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp announced bars and nightclubs can decide to reopen on June 1. They have to follow strict sanitation and social distancing rules under the governor's order.

"To open their doors, bars and nightclubs must meet 39 mandatory measures to ensure patron well-being," said Kemp.

He said the guidelines are all crafted to reflect industry practices and mitigate health risks. They include screening workers for illness, limiting the number of people in the building to 25 people or 35 percent occupancy, thoroughly sanitizing on a regular basis, only serving drinks to seated customers, limiting party size to six people, and preventing patrons from congregating.

Hannah Deems lives in downtown Macon. She said she wants to support local businesses but she doesn't plan on participating in nightlife at this time.

"Having a crowded bar or what we are used to in Macon, I think that most people are kind of wary of that," said Deems.

She said she knows the bar and nightclub employees want to get back to work in order to make a living.

"It's tough for them to be able to survive during this time, but, you know, you have to take yourself into consideration and be as healthy as possible, so it's a tough situation to be in," said Deems.

Governor Kemp said live performance venues will remain closed.

