State bass record tied by Crisp County angler

CORDELE, Ga. — The shoal bass Georgia state record was broken just last year, and now that record has been tied in Crisp County fisherman.

Clark Wheeler of Arabi, Georgia is the angler that will have a share of the record.

He caught a bass on April 16 on the Flint River near Warwick.

It weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces, and measured 24 and a half inches, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources' Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).

“We were thrilled to hear that another shoal bass of this size was caught and proud to recognize Mr. Wheeler’s catch as a state record tie," Scott Robinson, Chief of Fisheries for the Wildlife Resources Division said. "Five new state records in the past year proves just how amazing Georgia’s fishing opportunities really are.”

“I hope news of these state records fires you up and encourages you to plan your next fishing trip. Let’s get outdoors and go fish, Georgia!" he continued.

Shoal bass are the official state riverine sportfish species. They are native to the Chattahoochee and Flint River basins and were introduced in the Ocmulgee and Oconee rivers.

They have an upper jaw that does not extend beyond the eyes, unlike the largemouth bass, and the dorsal fin is continuous and not deeply notched.

Unlike smallmouth bass, they usually have a large dark spot at the base of the tail. The average adult is between 12–24 inches.

Shoal bass are usually found around current breaks near flowing water.

Information about state-record fish, including an application and rules, can be found at GeorgiaWildlife.com/fishing/recordprogram/rules or in the current Sport Fishing Regulations Guidebook.