Bass Road bridge reopens after guardrail repair

The Bass Road bridge is open once again after emergency repairs on a guardrail damaged this summer

MACON, Ga. — Drivers who frequent the Bass Road bridge will no longer have to take a detour after the completion of an emergency guardrail repair.

Earlier this summer, a truck crashed into the bridge and took out the side railing.

Concrete barriers were initially put up in the area, and people who live in neighborhoods around the bridge expressed their concern that the barriers created an unsafe driving situation.

A man living in the St. Croix neighborhood told 13WMAZ that cars had to get into the other lane or worry about hitting the barrier.

Bibb County closed the bridge for emergency repairs on Dec. 10 and installed a detour.

The bridge has seen been reopened as of Tuesday afternoon and drivers can now cross it without taking a detour.

The Georgia Department of Transportation previously said there are plans to completely replace the bridge, however, they will not be put into motion until 2022 at the earliest.