Bass Road bridge to close for guardrail repairs

An accident this summer took out a guardrail on Bass Road and the guardrail will finally be replaced months later

A bridge on Bass Road damaged in an accident this summer will be closing Thursday for repairs.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says the bridge over the railroad will be closing at 10 a.m. Thursday and the repairs are expected to take about a week.

The bridge will be completely closed to all traffic, and only local traffic will be allowed on Bass between Forsyth Road and the bridge, and between Rivoli Drive and the bridge.

GDOT says signs will be placed on the road notifying drivers of the closing and detour signs will mark the way around the area. That detour will tell drivers to use Old Forsyth Road to get between Rivoli Drive and Forsyth Road.

The repairs will cost around $100K and were deemed an emergency by the county manager because of safety issues caused by a missing guardrail.

Since the June accident, concrete barriers have covered the area.

In November, those concrete barriers were the subject of ire in a 13WMAZ ‘Driving Me Crazy!’ segment.

A man living in the St. Croix neighborhood said cars have to get into the other lane or worrying about hitting the barrier. He claimed several cars hit the barrier and several tires were blown.