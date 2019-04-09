MACON, Ga. — Traffic on Bass Road is a big headache for people in North Macon. Commissioner Valerie Wynn says it could get worse.

New developments like a hotel, senior living facility, and a shopping plaza are coming to the area.

Mayor Robert Reichert read a proposal on Tuesday night asking commissioners to execute an agreement with the Georgia Department of Transportation to receive funding for the proposed Bass Road widening project.

Commissioners plan to discuss the proposal next week.

According to the plan, the county could widen an approximate one mile stretch between New Forsyth Road and Providence Road from two lanes to four lanes.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says it would be about a $35 million project. The agency says it will put in about $30 million, if the county puts in more than $5 million.

"We're going to need that. That part of town is developing. It's good that we don't have to spend as much of money as we thought, that they're going to pick up a very large part of that," Wynn said.

Wynn says it would still take a few years for the project to begin. She says this would make a huge difference in the flow of traffic.

Wynn says it could take years before the project starts, they are just in the beginning stages.

