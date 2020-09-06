MACON, Ga. — Part of Bass Road is closed after a truck ran off through a railroad bridge.

That's according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

It happened Tuesday morning.

A single work truck ran off through the Bass Road railroad bridge between Rivoli Drive and Forsyth Road.

It crashed through the bridge rail, partly dangling over the railroad track.

Railroad crews were there to monitor the situation and traffic was backed up as crews worked to remove the truck.

No one was injured.

