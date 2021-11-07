'It feels like we've arrived': Batter Babes Bakery to bring sculpted cakes to downtown Perry

Arwen Gingerich and Amanda Beam's bakery has a target open date of August 15.

PERRY, Ga. — Something sweet will be opening in Perry very soon!

Arwen Gingerich and Amanda Beam have combined their baking talents to form the Batter Babes.

It all started when Beam asked Gingerich for a cake topper and the pair began working on-and-off together.

Now, the self-taught bakers will be opening their first storefront downtown next month.

"So far we've had a huge response. People are just super excited, and it's kind of blowing up faster. We can't even get the doors open fast enough, so we're excited to see," said Gingerich.

They specialize in sculpted cakes and have competed in cake sculpting competitions. Gingerich placed silver in one in 2019.

As for their cakes, they plan to offer an assortment of cakes in-store as well as custom cakes upon request. They eventually want to have a full bakery.

Beam and Gingerich say it feels like a dream to finally open, and they are lucky they have each other as business partners.

"I'm not gonna lie, it feels like we've arrived," said Gingerich. "I was not expecting to be in the heart of Perry, I don't think either of us were, and so when this happened, if I'm being perfectly honest, we just thought it was a God thing. We totally were like, 'okay Lord, if this is what you're doing, then this is what we're doing.'"

The bakers say the red velvet cake and caramel praline cupcake are must-try items.

"You don't diet to eat that thing," Gingerich said.

The pair say that the benefit of working together is building off of each other's strengths.

Gingerich says that there are a lot of great custom cake decorators in the area, but Batter Babes stands out because they make creations that many others can't.

"When it comes to like -- you need a cake that's a globe and you need it to spin, there's not a lot of people around here who have the kind of experience when it comes to creating a full PVC pipe structure or using a threaded rod," said Gingerich. "You'd be surprised by how often I get out power tools to create the structure for these cakes."

Batter Babes is hoping to open on August 15. They'll offer a discount to those in the military and law enforcement officers.

You can find the bakery at at 736 Carroll Street.