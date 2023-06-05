'Battle of Byron' festival kicks off with sports and contests

The weather was beautiful, and several people munched on food and drinks as they watched the competitions.

BYRON, Ga. — Several folks gathered in downtown Byron today to participate in their annual 'Battle of Byron' festival.

There were several sports and competitions, like mud volleyball, a high-heel race, sack races., tug of war, and a "prettiest legs" contest just to name a few.

A classic car show was also hosted, where several people got to show off their sweet ride.

If people wanted to sit and relax, live music was performed by Wyatt Pyles and Dan Kelly and Friends.