MACON, Ga. — There's nothing like the face of a kid who gets a new toy.

Donna Perry says she didn't expect that she could afford to get her grandchildren much for Christmas.

"This nice gentleman walked up to us and he blessed us. He said, 'Go shop -- you have $300, go get anything you want, foods, clothes, toys -- go for it," said Perry.

Mike Kaplan and his wife started the Merrie Christmas project in honor of his daughter Merrie, who died in August.

She had Williams syndrome, a condition that weakens the immune system and learning, but Kaplan says it never affected the love she had for others or her love of Christmas.

Kaplan said to carry on Merrie's Christmas spirit they're giving out Christmas trees, food, and money for presents. So far, they've helped nearly 50 families with about $300 each. Some were told they would receive the help, others were surprised, like Charlotte Ware.

"I'm a single parent mom. I try to do a lot of stuff for my kids. It's nice someone can help you out a little bit," said Ware.

Ware has four kids. She stocked up on clothes and toys for the holidays. After changing jobs, she says she's had a hard time paying rent and wasn't thinking she could afford many Christmas presents.

"She doesn't know how wonderful she is. I'm sorry she's in heaven, but I'm glad she's smiling down on me and my kids and her dad and mom. I'm thankful for him," said Ware.

The Merrie Christmas project is in its first year.

Kaplan says their goal is to bring holiday cheer for years to come. If you'd like to donate you can find donate here.

