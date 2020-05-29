CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Folks in Centerville woke up to a bear-y nice surprise Friday.

Centerville Police said a bear was spotted by a few people in the early morning.

In a Facebook post, the police department said it was seen between Carl Vinson Parkway and Houston Lake Road, just north of Watson Boulevard.

Officers are unsure if the bear has moved out of the area, the post said, but they urged people to keep an eye out in case it shows up in your backyard or trees.

Janice Lilley sent in this video of the bear to 13WMAZ from her home's security camera.

She said the bear came to their yard on Sunshine Way around 4 a.m., and her neighbors on Sentry Oaks Drive saw it heading toward Collins Avenue.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said bears usually live about eight to 15 years.

Adults can be up to six feet long and about three feet high at the shoulder.

The department said bears may not see well, but they have a great sense of smell. They love climbing trees and can swim well.

They can also run as fast as 30 miles per hour.

They're attracted to the smell of food like cooking or trash, the department said, but they'll move on once the food is no longer available.

Police ask that if you see a bear, to call 911 so the proper authorities can remove it safely.

To learn more about bears, you can visit the Georgia Department of Natural Resources website.

