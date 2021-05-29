'Bearly a criminal': Doorbell camera catches bear attempting car break-in, giving up pretty easy

A bear isn't who Kimberly Hughes expected to see trying to get into her car, but she wasn't worried when she saw how easily it gave up to take a rest.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Kimberly Hughes caught a bear trying to paw its way into a car outside her Gatlinburg cabin, Gatlin Views.

She saw it all happen on a Ring Doorbell recording. The bear walks up to a white SUV in the driveway, goes for the door handle with its paw, tries to open it up, but gives up not long after.

The bear sat, then layed down on the driveway. In a comment, Hughes said she had "never seen one laying down on the job."

Hughes was glad the car doors were locked and no one got close to the bear. There wasn't any damage, but things could have gotten much worse.

If you see a bear in public, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers say not to approach it. Keep your distance, because you never know what the bear's behavior might turn into.

The National park Service says, each bear and each experience is unique; there is no single strategy that will work in all situations and that guarantees safety.

The NPS offers these tips if a bear notices you in the wild: