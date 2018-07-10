After a couple dreary days here in Central Georgia, we are finally reaping the benefits! Looks ahead to a beautiful and sunny Saturday. Highs will rise into the upper 60s. Lows will head into the low to mid 40s. We start the day Sunday with lots of sunshine, but clouds will build in by noon and a small rain chance comes in in the late afternoon. Tuesday will be the day we are keeping our eye on very closely, as there could be a potential for severe weather. This is something that we will fine tune more tomorrow, and even more so Monday. Don't forget to turn back the clocks tonight, change smoke alarm batteries, and with the potential for weather Tuesday, check the batteries on weather radios.

Saturday... Sunshine. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday Night...Clear. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Sunday... Partly cloudy. A shower possible later in the day. Highs near 70.

Sunday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Monday... Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Monday Night... Cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the low 60s.

Tuesday... Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Maybe a few storms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday Night...Partly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the mid 50s.

Wednesday... Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

Wednesday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

Thursday... Partly cloudy with a rain chance. Highs around 70.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy with a rain chance. Lows in the low 60s.

Friday... Mostly cloudy with a rain chance. Highs around 70.

