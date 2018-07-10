High pressure will keep us sunny cool on Sunday across Central Georgia. Morning lows will bottom out in the upper 30s tonight, but will rebound nicely on Sunday to the mid 60s. There is not much rain in sight, which means our Thanksgiving Day forecast is in good shape!

Saturday Night...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Sunday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 40s.

Monday... Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Monday Night... Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday... Partly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday Night...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Wednesday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday Night...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Thursday...(Thanksgiving Day) Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday Night... Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

Friday... Partly sunny. Small rain chance. Highs in the upper 50s.

Friday Night... Mostly Cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows in the 40s.

Saturday... Chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

