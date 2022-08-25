Massive tree falls on school bus in Atlanta with children on board, officials say

It happened off Beecher Street in southwest Atlanta.

ATLANTA — A large tree fell on a school bus this morning in southwest Atlanta, but fortunately there were no serious injuries, police said.

It happened along Beecher Circle southwest just after 7 a.m. near West End.

It is unclear how many students were on the bus and which school the children were headed to.

An Atlanta Fire Rescue official said "it appears no patients were transported" and said that Grady EMS handled all patient care.

11Alive has reached out to school officials for more information who said they would provide an "update" to us "shortly."

