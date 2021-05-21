'Been looking forward to this': First night of May Days on the Midway kicks off in Perry

The food, games, and rides were back at the Georgia National Fairgrounds for the first time in more than a year.

PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fairgrounds had rides, foods, and carnival games back for the first time in months on Thursday.

People that came out to the first night of May Days on the Midway said it just felt good to be back.

"I been looking forward to this for a month, come out and have some fun," said Tonya Davidson.

Whether it was just to walk around or play carnival games, people enjoyed day 1 of the event.

Davidson said she came for the rides.

"Probably got on about 10. Everything from the Stinger to the rocket," she said.

She said even though we're still five months out from the Georgia National Fair, she's already planning her next trip back.

"I'm coming back in October, I'll be glad to come back."

For parents, it was a family-friendly time to get the little ones out the house.

In the Weede family, there's three under the age of 5.

"This is exactly what they needed so that they're not just having to go straight from daycare right back to the house, and then stay at the house for the rest of the day, so this is exactly what they needed. This is perfect," says Jhan Weede.

Weede said he and his family enjoy going to the fair every year, and the kids only have one treat on the brain.

"Cotton candy, that was the number one thing they asked for right away."

The event will be at the Fairgrounds for the next 11 days until Memorial Day Monday.

You can visit the Fairgrounds weekdays starting at 5 p.m. and from noon to midnight on the weekends.