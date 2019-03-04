Bibb County commissioners voted against a license for beer and wine sales at the Amstar 16 on Zebulon Road Tuesday night.

Last Tuesday, commissioners voted 5-2 in favor of the sales. Valerie Wynn and Elaine Lucas were the "no" votes.

During the full committee meeting, commissioner Joe Allen changed his vote from the last committee meeting. Bert Bivins and Mallory Jones, who were absent at the last meeting, voted "no," making the vote 5-3 against beer and wine sales.

Michael McNeill with the county attorney's office says there is a chance that Amstar could file an administrative appeal. It would be the first administrative appeal the county has ever seen.

Alcohol licenses need to be approved by both local and state governments.