Back-to-school behavior camp in Warner Robins teaches students etiquette, decision-making skills

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — As students across Central Georgia prepare to return to the classroom, some are getting a head start by participating in a positive behavior summer camp hosted by the “It Takes A Village” Counseling Service.

Kids worked on building skills; including kindness, motivation, and cooperation while participating in counseling sessions, and arts and crafts.

“This camp, for me as a teacher, is awesome. It's getting the children ready behavior-wise,” said teacher Lola George

They were even taught chess and decision-making skills.

Student Ayden Williams said that he learned “that it's good to be patient and listen and always address an adult as Ms. or Mrs.”

The camp hopes to send campers back to school in the right frame of mind and with the consciousness of good behavior, according to a press release about the camp.

“We really just hope they take away that they're each individually as valuable as any other kid anywhere,” said clinician Sarah Lasting.

CEO of “It Takes A Village," Princess Byrd, and her staff will be hosting another camp this fall.