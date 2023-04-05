'Behind every headset is a person': Central Georgians using Metaverse and VR to deal with grief, loss

Example video title will go here for this video

Claire Matte may be 62, but she knows her way around the Metaverse. She started using VR to help her face a harsh reality in the height of COVID-19's lockdown

'It gave me tools to manage my grief' :

Virtual Reality can transport you into a different world.

It can feel like you're really there. You can dodge monsters, or fly like a superhero-- it's a whole new gaming experience.

However, some folks are just looking for connection.

That's what one woman found during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

Claire Matte may be 62, but she knows her way around the Metaverse.

Using a virtual reality headset, she can play games and explore new worlds as an escape from a harsh reality.

“He got diagnosed with lung cancer,” Matte says.

Last year, doctors told Claire and her husband Ted that after 32 rounds of radiation treatments, they weren’t working at getting rid of the cancer, and they should stop.

“He didn't want to know how long he had,” Matte explains. “I did, so I stayed in the room and they told me 4-6 months."

Unable to leave home due to Ted's declining health and COVID-19 restrictions, Claire felt isolated.

However, she remembered her daughter had gifted her a VR headset for Christmas.

“I had to have some kind of release to be a good caregiver, so I just put it on, and off I went,” she says.

While playing around in a few apps, Claire discovered "Death Q&A."

“I was like, 'Death Q&A? I think that's something I'm interested in.’”

The first time she joined the group, she found herself looking at a Tibetan Temple. Once inside, Claire says she was surrounded by 25 other avatars – other people – sharing stories and questions about grief, losing loved ones, and how to cope with death.

"It's really bizarre, but it felt OK,” she says. “I'd come and share if there was an update as he progressively got worse, or I’d share good things that happened. I think I was one of the few people that had come there with an actively dying family member.”

She also got the chance to listen.

“I found that I was relaxed at a time where I wouldn’t have thought I could sleep at night.”

Some members, she says, are her very close friends now.

“Who would've thought a person in Africa and a person in Macon, Georgia would find each other and find similarities in grief?” Matte says.

Six months after the diagnosis, Ted did pass away.

“My daughter and son-in-law were over. It was so traumatic to watch, but you lovingly hold space with them and we did our best to assist him."

At the next meeting, Claire told the group she'd been sharing her story with for months about Ted's death.

“We all talked about Ted the whole time, and it felt really good,” Matte says.

Mercer's Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, Dr. David Johnson, specializes in technology used in clinical practice.

Johnson says VR has the potential to become the new frontier of social platforms.

“The ball has started rolling and it's not going to stop,” he says. “VR just takes us one step further in being able to find those folks that we can connect with in those times when we need connection most."

Johnson says since it's new, there are still ethical and moral boundaries to consider with VR and medical practices, but, “We should definitely explore it more. We should do so somewhat cautiously though, and think through ethically, 'How am I going to integrate this into my life or into my practice?'”

For Claire, she says it helped her overall.

“I really can't say what my journey would've been like with Ted dying without it, but I know what it was like with it,” she says.

Claire says virtual reality doesn't cure grief, but it can prepare you.

“It gave me tools to manage my grief so that I'm not dealing with some of the things that people might bottle up.”