'Being able to be with each other': Warner Robins church returns to in-person service

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — With cases here in Georgia on a downward trend, a church in Warner Robins reopened their doors to in person service.

They last met in person on January 3. They've been holding service via zoom during the latest COVID-19 surge.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints is a worldwide church. In Central Georgia there's a total of eight congregations. Two of them are in Warner Robins – Bishop Ken Kozak oversees the first ward.



“We noticed that there was a large spike after thanksgiving, and we were a little concerned about that. So we continued to watch it and then we were also getting reports from members of having to quarantine due to being either testing positive or being in contact with someone,” Kozak said.



Over the last three weeks, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health, Houston County has seen a decline in positive cases.

Kozak says he's keeping an eye on the numbers. Travis Spell has been a church member for more than 20 years. He and his 11-year-old son Brock are happy to return in person.



“It's been kind of hard being away. It's always better in person and you can feel the spirit from others as well. Just being able to be with each other. That's probably the best thing,” Spell said.



The Warner Robins ward 1 church has about 250 members, but with COVID-19 precautions in place, the church can only fit half that number.



Sister Smith and sister White both serve the church. They appreciate church via Zoom, but they're glad to be back.



“I am so excited to go back to in person. I'm a very – I just like to be with people in person, be around them,” Smith said.