'The customers love him': Beloved Dublin bagger bowled over by gratitude from customers

Leshun Nottingham works at a Kroger in Dublin

DUBLIN, Ga. — You may grimace or get grumpy when you have to go and get groceries, but for some folks in Dublin, it's a treat to check out and see a friend.

Lisa Miller is a manager at a Kroger in Dublin.



“He'll know their names, their kids' names, their pet's names, and it's remarkable and that's why the customers love him -- because he knows everything about them," she said with a smile.

And she is downright boastful about their bagger Leshun Nottingham.

“'I want Leshun,' like we've got him bagging here, they'll wait on him, though," she said talking about customers.

The guy who can cause a traffic jam in the checkout line is pretty humble.

“I love everybody," Leshun said.

At the age of 21, Leshun walked into the Kroger and he's worked there ever since -- that is a 29-year career.



“Someone on Facebook put up an announcement that he was turning 50 years old," Lisa recalled.



One woman even heard it in Bible study.

“We had people coming up here singing 'Happy Birthday' to him, they had a big sign up for him on the road," Lisa said, and they did one better for their bagger -- they bowled him over with gifts.

“I was surprised. They brought me a lot of stuff -- I got some brownies," Leshun said.

A real boost for a guy who you can bet will battle your bad mood.

Edie Holmes says it couldn't have happened to a better guy.

“He knows us -- every one of us, like when I come into the parking lot, he always comes up to greet me, and as soon as he walks away from me, there is always somebody else to greet, and they know him. You can tell by the smile on their face,” Edie said.



In the most unlikely of places, gratitude in the grocery store.



“Love you all, love you all, too," Leshun said to a customer.