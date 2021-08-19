Beloved Central Georgia veterinarian dies from COVID-19

Dr. Dennard spent four decades of his life caring for other people's animals

GORDON, Ga. — A beloved Central Georgia veterinarian who spent most of his life caring for animals has died.

According to a post from Gordon Animal Clinic, Inc. Dr. Ivey Dennard passed away Thursday morning from COVID-19.

13WMAZ profiled Dennard back in 2018 as he reflected on his more than four decades in business.

He was known for his practical medicine and reasonable costs. You could often find clients sitting in their cars as he arrived at the office, as he worked on a first come, first served basis.

At the time we spoke to him, he was 77-years-old. He said he didn’t want to retire because of his loyalty to his clients.

Dennard's clinic is the Gordon Animal Clinic on Dennard Hardy Road in Gordon.