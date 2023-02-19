Garland police say the 40-year-old was murdered at the bike shop, Don Johle’s Bike World.

GARLAND, Texas — A beloved Garland employee was found dead at the bike shop where he worked. Police later found the man suspected of killing him, another bike store employee, dead at his house.

James Kincheloe's heartbroken wife, Daisy McKee, spoke to WFAA about her husband and his love for his job.

"All of these trees, he planted by hand," said McKee, as she stood in her front yard at a home she shared with her late husband.

James’ passions were gaming and bikes.

"I miss riding with him. He was a bike enthusiast since he walked," said McKee.

"Whatever happened, he was trying to stop it," said McKee.

Police said the man suspected of killing him, Wesley Don-Johle, was later found dead in his home. According to police, Don-Johle died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"Preston, the one who found [Kincheloe], his coworker, he said, the way he was, when they found him... Looks like he was trying to wrestle the gun away from Don," McKee said.

For over a decade, Kincheloe worked at the bike shop, where they treated him like family. While the investigation continues, Kincheloe's family said they're also hurting for Don-Johle's family.

"I didn’t know Don to be a mad, or sad, person," McKee said, describing Don-Johle's personality

As McKee is trying to be strong, their two boys are missing dad.

"'Is he coming home?' No, 'Dad is not coming home. He’s never coming home," said McKee about explaining his death to their children.

Every day, Kincheloe would pick the kids up from school on their special bike.

"We have a little kid buggy the kids can go in," McKee said. "We would take our son Junior to school."

Memories are all they have left.

"He was so much fun. He had a humor like nobody I’ve ever known," McKee said.