Beloved Laurens County gas station owner dies at 95

Even in his mid-90s, Mr. Lindsey still showed up to work every day at his gas station to pump gas and chat with customers.

RENTZ, Ga. — A beloved 95-year-old business owner and Laurens County man has died. According to his obituary, George Lindsey died Friday, Oct. 1 at his home.

13WMAZ first did a story about Mr. George Lindsey back in March 2021. He’s the owner of Lindsey’s Hardware & Auto in Rentz.

Back when we spoke to him; he was still coming to work, pumping gas, and chatting with customers daily.

After leaving the Army, Lindsey began teaching and coaching in Central Georgia, where he won three basketball state championships.

He changed careers when a family member got sick, took over running the gas station in Rentz, and never looked back.

When asked why he loved coming to work even in his 90s, he told WMAZ it keeps him relevant, engaged, and alive.

Lindsey was also a torch runner in the lead up to the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.