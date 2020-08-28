'Everyone is rallying to try and support him': Benefit ride planned for Lamar deputy shot in ambush

Deputy Justyn Weaver was ambushed and shot while responding to a suspicious person call earlier this month

LAMAR COUNTY, Ga. — Motorcyclists and drivers around Georgia will be gathering Saturday for a benefit ride to help a Lamar County deputy injured in the line of duty.

Deputy Justyn Weaver was released from the hospital on August 13 after being ambushed and shot while responding to a suspicious person call.

Goose & Hog’s and Bikers Against Abuse International planned a benefit ride for the deputy to help him cover medical bills.

Goose & Hog's owner Sonya Adams says she was happy to help with the ride.

"For me, to be able to be involved in something like that, it's huge," she said.

She also says that it was nice to help someone who helps the community.

"I think right now there's so much negativity going against every single side that there is, where people should be working together and supporting those who are trying to make the community a better place, rather than attack them," Adams said.

So far, there are over 200 people coming out to the benefit ride.

"Everyone is rallying to try and support him," Adams said.

The ride is on August 29 and it will start at the Lamar County Sheriff's Office at 10 a.m.

Kickstands come up at 11 a.m. and from there the riders will go to Goose & Hog's at 43 Roosevelt Highway in Warm Springs.

For motorcyclists, it will be $15 per rider and $5 per passenger. If you are driving a car or truck, it will be a flat $20 regardless of how many passengers you have.

If you can not make the ride and would like to donate, they are also accepting donations by mail at Bikers Against Abuse International, Post Office Box 2056, Griffin, Georgia 30223.

All proceeds from the benefit ride will be given to the family of Deputy Weaver.

Goose & Hog's will also be donating a portion of the proceeds from lunch at their restaurant. Other businesses in the area are going to have donation jars set up inside their locations.