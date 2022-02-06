Best Buy Distribution Center in Dublin evacuated due to 'possible hazardous material release'

More than 20 employees complained of irritation to their eyes, nose, and throat; and one person was hospitalized.

DUBLIN, Ga. — One person was hospitalized Thursday after a possible hazardous materials release at the Best Buy Distribution Center in Dublin.

According to Fire Chief Matthew Cutler, the call came in around 9:15 a.m. He says more than 20 employees were complaining of irritation to their eyes, nose, and throat from an unknown substance.

The warehouse was evacuated, and the Laurens County HazMat team arrived to help the fire department with decontamination.

One person was taken to Fairview Park Hospital and their condition is unknown.

Cutler says the powdered substance that caused the irritation is also unknown, and Best Buy has also dispatched a cleanup crew.