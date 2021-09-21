'Everything is homemade': Best friends serve up grandma's cooking at new Byron restaurant

Lashonda Solomon and her best friend have been there for each other through it all, and now they run Meechie's D'Serts and Dinners together.

BYRON, Ga. — A new restaurant in Byron is mixing it up and serving you some of grandma's cooking.

Meechie's D'Serts and Dinners opened in July after the demand for cake and punch got to be too high for owner Lashonda Solomon, who was selling it out of her trunk.

Solomon says you'll find comfort in her food, just like she did when her grandmother cooked it for her.

"She taught me when I was a little girl, I never forgot the recipes... everything is prepared here, everything is homemade," she said.

The name Meechie's actually came from Solomon's middle name, Demetrice, which her grandmother couldn't pronounce. She says she was called "Meechie's" up until her grandmother passed away.

Now, she hopes to continue to make others happy with her grandmother's food. She's doing it all with her best friend right beside her.

"She's always been my pusher," Solomon said. "We've helped each other personally, mentally and spiritually, so why not have the person that's been by my side, be with me?"

Melissa Ward has been through it all with Solomon, and now she manages the front end of the business Solomon owns.

Ward, Solomon, and the staff cook up a little bit of everything, from chicken salad, cakes, paradise punch, and more. They even have themed days throughout the week like Taco Tuesday and Soul Food Sunday.

"We sell a variety of everything," Solomon said. "What makes Meechie's special is our atmosphere. We love our customers and good food!"

They are open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Every other Saturday they serve breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon and fish from 3-5 p.m. Every other Sunday they sell soul food from 4-6 p.m.