'Best possible outcome': Macon man surrenders to deputies after hours-long standoff

According to Lt. Sean Defoe, they got the call about a man threatening to hurt himself and construction workers doing work at his home.

MACON, Ga. — On Tuesday afternoon, more than a dozen Bibb County Sheriff's deputies parked outside of a home on Ashford Park off of Foster Road.

Sheriff David Davis says it started around 2 p.m. with a call about a man with a gun making threats to harm himself and others.

"When deputies arrived, the individual went into the backyard and fired a couple rounds into the air, then went back into the house. The deputies backed away, called for backup, a negotiating unit came out, also the SWAT team responded," he says.

Davis says the man did not fire those shots at anyone, but law enforcement who responded took extra precautions when they returned to the scene. They brought in the bomb squad and a robot with an extra set of eyes.

"It was brought into the house to where we could kind of see him inside and see what was going on in the house to sort of give us eyes on the subject to see how we could best respond."

Davis says through speaking with the man and his family, they concluded he was having a mental health episode.

Once the man was out of the home safely, they sent him to receive a mental health evaluation.

The sheriff says it's the best outcome possible when dealing with a barricaded person.