As the doors to their second location open, each sale will help fund a longtime life recovery

MACON, Ga. — A thrift store is meant to give used items a second chance, but this store wants to give people a second chance.

After battling with alcoholism, Gwen Dorminey found the Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia.

“One year ago today, I walked into the doors, and it’s the best thing to ever happen to me,” she says.

With the help of the program, she’s come a long way, celebrating one year of sobriety.

The program helps get people in undesirable circumstances back on their feet. Last year, they helped thousands, and it’s funded with proceeds from this store, the Barn Center.

The center was once a horse stable, but now features eight stalls full of items, including clothing, houseware, furniture, and more.

As people donate and shop, it funds a recovery. Along with donations, the mission runs on its faith in Jesus Christ, a concept Pat Chastain, President, and CEO, says they also use to measure success.

“If we keep somebody for a year and keep them clean for a year or out of a domestic violence relationship for a year and we don’t introduce them to Jesus, we think we failed,” he says.

Some could call it ministry through thrifting, making it money well spent.