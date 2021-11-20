Better Together Market provides resources for disabled adults and children

Organizer Tiffany Soto-Forhan says the focus of the market is to shed light on resources for disabled children and adults.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Vendors and community members came together to do a little holiday shopping and raise awareness for a great cause.

The Better Together Middle Georgia Market happened on Saturday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6605 in Warner Robins.

Tiffany Soto-Forhan organized the event and said her daughter, who has autism, inspired it.

“I wanted it to be for anybody. I was trying to get the Rec center here, unfortunately, they were unable to make it, but Happy Hour is here. They're for special needs adults. We have iStroll, it's a mom group that supports local moms. Ultimately, my goal is just to bring people together,” Soto-Forhan said.

More than 100 vendors showed up for people to do some shopping, but the market also had bounce houses, a food and toy drive, face painting and some other holiday fun like taking a photo with the Grinch.