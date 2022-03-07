Warner Robins native, former Miss America, and future American Idol? Betty Maxwell heads to Hollywood

If you’ve seen Maxwell perform before in Central Georgia, then you know there was no way she wasn’t going to nail her audition.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Viewers of American Idol in Central Georgia might have noticed a familiar face Sunday night… Warner Robins native and former Miss America Betty Maxwell née Cantrell!

In her introduction segment, she says she’s been singing since the age of 3 and her biggest dream is to be the voice of a Disney princess. Of course, she’s well versed in impressions of Disney princesses – and she showed off a little bit of that before her formal audition.

In her audition, she sang ‘A Moment Like This,’ Kelly Clarkson’s debut single after being crowned American Idol in the show’s first season in 2002.

If you’ve seen Maxwell perform before in Central Georgia, then you know there was no way she wasn’t going to nail her audition.

Spoiler alert: She did, and she received a ‘YES’ from all three judges. Next stop? Hollywood.