Beulahland Bible Church hosts back to school giveaway

Church volunteers know school supplies can be expensive, and wanted to connect with families who need help.

MACON, Ga. — Beulahland Bible Church came back on Saturday for the first time since COVID for a school supply giveaway.

The church gave out over 500 bookbags, and even local colleges participated, totaling around 700 bookbags.

While Bibb County school has already started, that didn't stop the church from providing additional resources like FAFSA, health, and dental screenings.

Dr. Richard Stewart says anyone in need was able to come for school supplies.

"That's why we open it up to everybody, to give them an opportunity to come get some needed supplies, so that their children can go back to school with some things that they need," he said.