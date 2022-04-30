'It's something that'll help you along the way': Beulahland Bible Church gives out free gas

The church holds a gas giveaway each year as part of their Love Out Loud incentive called 'Love Works.'

MACON, Ga. — There were some long lines at the gas pumps Saturday, but it was all for a good reason. Beulahland Baptist Church holds a gas giveaway each year as part of their Love Out Loud incentive called 'Love Works.'

As a part of the program, the church does a random act of kindness throughout the community -- this week it was free gas.

"In fact, I needed some gas," said Faye Williams.

She heard about the gas giveaway from a friend. She came right over to get in on the action.

The church calls it 'Gas on God.' Senior pastor Carlos Kelly says with help from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office and church volunteers, they were prepared for the long lines of people to come.

"When we provide these opportunities, we're just amazed by the testimonies that we hear from people because there are some people who have to make tough decisions concerning medicine or food, or gas, or having to try to have enough money to meet another need in their life. So, this just provides just a small sense of relief in their life," Kelly said.

The church also had a gas giveaway near their second church in Warner Robins. He said there wasn't any requirement to fill up your tank.

"You just pull up and we'll give you $25 worth of gas. I know with these prices it's not giving you a full tank, but it's something that'll help you along the way," Kelly said.

By doing the gas giveaway, they helped fill up almost 600 cars total between the Macon and Warner Robins locations; almost $15,000 worth of gas.

Williams says she's glad the church is doing something to help her and others in the community.

"Thank you! Thank you so much for caring. I am not from Macon and thank you for caring about all people far and near," Williams said.