Beulahland Bible Church hopes food drive will feed hundreds in Macon-Bibb community

Saturday, the church is holding a festival for the community where you can enjoy carnival rides, games, and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Everyone is welcome to Beulahland Bible Church's food drive.

For Good Friday, the church is planning a food drive to feed hundreds in the Macon-Bibb community, and that's not all.

Saturday, the church is holding a festival for the community where you can enjoy carnival rides, games, and more.

"Hey, come as you are. The least, the lost, the left out, and looked over. Everybody's welcome. We love Lottie, Dottie, and everybody," said Executive Pastor Antoine Scruggs.

Pastor Scruggs says he's ready for the fun but is also focused on the task at hand.

"We want to celebrate the birth of Christ and the death, burial, and resurrection. However, we also want to meet the individual needs through our food ministry, our food pantry, our food giveaway, and then also, we want to celebrate with our family and friends in the community," Scruggs said.