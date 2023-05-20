Beulahland Bible Church hosts Gas Giveaway in central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — Some folks fueling up in Macon and Warner Robins on Saturday got a big surprise!
Beulahland Bible Church fueled up people's tanks at the Kroger on Watson Boulevard and Presidential Parkway.
Over 600 people had their tanks filled up with $30 worth of gas.
That's a total of 18,000 that Beaulahland gave away!
Pastor Greg Holt says the church does this to send the message of love and hope for the community.
He says it's just a simple act of kindness.
"With all the outreach we do, is by blessing people with free gas. It is a necessity, and in the midst of all the inflation and financial challenges, it's just something we can do to be a blessing," he said.