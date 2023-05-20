Beulahland Bible Church hosts Gas Giveaway in central Georgia

Over 600 people had their tanks filled up with $30 worth of gas in Warner Robins and Macon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Some folks fueling up in Macon and Warner Robins on Saturday got a big surprise!

Beulahland Bible Church fueled up people's tanks at the Kroger on Watson Boulevard and Presidential Parkway.

Over 600 people had their tanks filled up with $30 worth of gas.

That's a total of 18,000 that Beaulahland gave away!

Pastor Greg Holt says the church does this to send the message of love and hope for the community.

He says it's just a simple act of kindness.