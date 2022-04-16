Beulahland Bible Church hosts spring fest to celebrate Easter

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday church members enjoyed carnival rides, games, food, and more
Beulahland Bible Church members and Maconites had some spring time fun today during the church's Spring Fest celebration.
The event ran from noon to 5:30 p.m.
It was the church's 4th Spring Fest celebrated just a day before Easter.
"This whole weekend is all about hope and we're hoping that through this, they can sense the love of Jesus and really understand that no matter what they're going through, there's still hope," senior pastor Carlos Kelly said.
On Friday, the church held a food drive to feed hundreds in the county to commemorate Good Friday.
