MACON, Ga. — Wenesday marks 180 days of saving lives for the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital. The $82 million hospital opened in February.

To celebrate the landmark, the hospital threw itself a half-year birthday party. Doctors, nurses, and former patients came out to share their success stories.

One family is especially happy to have the hospital. When 2-month-old Caroline Curry was born with a collapsed lung, hospital staff was ready to treat her.

"Our first couple of hours were very traumatic, but the doctors care," said father Will Curry. "The information we got was timely. They let us know what was going on."

The hospital's Macon location also made all the difference for the Curry family.

"We live in Dublin and that would've involved a lot of extra time, and because of that time, Caroline is here and doing really well," said mother Natalie Curry.

Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital features an expanded neonatal intensive care unit and a 24-hour pediatric emergency room.

