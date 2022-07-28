Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day to raise money for Children’s Hospital in Macon

A portion of the proceeds from all Blizzards sold nationwide will benefit Children's Miracle Network hospitals, including Beverly Olson Children's Hospital in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Atrium Health Navicent Beverly Olson Children’s Hospital and Dairy Queen are once again partnering to raise money for charity through some sweet treats.

Thursday marks the 18th annual Miracle Treat Day, and $1 from each Blizzard sold around the nation at participating stores will benefit Children’s Miracle Network.

Beverly Olson Hospital is a Children’s Miracle Network hospital and has a long-standing partnership with Dairy Queen.

Renee Bryan is the Children’s Miracle Network coordinator for Atrium Health Navicent.

This is her fourth year working with the program.

“I truly believe in what we’re doing here," Bryan said. I believe that children, they need that extra that we are able to offer here."

According to Bryan, 100% of the funds raised in Central Georgia benefit Beverly Knight Olson. The donations go towards treatments and equipment as well as activities and programming for the children.

“When you help and invest in a child, you’re never going to go wrong,” Bryan said.

There are 24 Dairy Queen locations in the Central Georgia area.

Last year, Macon area Dairy Queen stores raised about $122,000 for Children’s Miracle Network hospitals. A Dairy Queen located on West Clinton Street in Gray was recognized for raising $94,555 on Miracle Treat Day and other fundraising efforts to support the hospital.