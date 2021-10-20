'Beyond the Bell' aims to prevent alcohol, substance abuse among Macon youth

The Georgia-based nonprofit offers programs to train, educate and support youth to prevent alcohol and substance abuse.

MACON, Ga. — A statewide organization is hoping to make a difference in Macon.

People gathered on Vineville Avenue Wednesday as ‘Beyond the Bell’ opened a new location in Macon.

The Georgia-based nonprofit offers programs to train, educate and support youth to prevent alcohol and substance abuse.

Executive director Sandra Dean says she wants children to know there are positive ways to deal with their problems.

“We show them other ways to deal with issues. To not be angry, not to take out anger and things like that on drinking alcohol and using marijuana. There are other ways to do it,” said Dean.