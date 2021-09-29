'Beyond the Bell' program works to keep kids on the right path in Macon-Bibb

The organization's core mission is to provide prevention programs and resources to reduce substance abuse in youth

MACON, Ga. — A local organization is working to address the root causes that may take a young person off the right track.

‘Beyond the Bell’ met with young people and their parents Tuesday at Glorious Hope Church to help with tutoring and teaching life skills.

The organization’s mission is to provide community-focused resources to keep children across the state on the right path.

“Some of the children we work with are from low-income, some single-parent households, all denominations, all races, but they do not have the opportunity to experience anything outside of their communities,” said Sandra Dean.