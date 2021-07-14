Beyond the Call of Duty holds 'End of Watch' ride for fallen Bibb deputy

The ceremony honored Deputy Kenterrous Taylor, who died last year in a cruiser accident while responding to a call

MACON, Georgia — A fallen Bibb County Officer received a special honor Wednesday.

Beyond the Call of Duty held an 'End of Watch' ride to remember ceremony for Bibb County Deputy Kenterrous Taylor.

He died in March 2020 in a cruiser accident while responding to a call.

Each year, the organization has six motorcycle riders who travel across the country to honor law enforcement officers who die in the line of duty.

Taylor's family attended along with many Bibb deputies.

Beyond the Call of Duty founder Jagrut Shah spoke about the importance of honoring Taylor.

"I wanted departments to know that their loss is being felt across the nation," Shah said. "I wanted survivors to know that we were not going to forget their loved ones."

"He was joyous," said Taylor's mother, Kimberly Culler. "He liked to make people laugh. He was a people's person. He would give you anything to make sure that you're okay. He loved everybody."

This year, the End of Watch ride will honor 338 fallen officers across the nation.