'Helping our community': Perry Police plan to Stuff the Cruiser this weekend

The event usually takes place twice a year, but COVID-19 changed that, so they need your help in collecting double the amount of non-perishable items

PERRY, Ga. — The Perry Police Police Department is hosting its annual 'Stuff the Cruiser' event this Saturday to collect non-perishable goods for Perry Volunteer Outreach (PVO).

Brenna Banks is a police officer and the coordinator of the event. She says people can donate more than just non-perishable items.

"I definitely understand that times are tough right now with COVID," she said. "Even if they're just donating their time and being able to see if there are other ways they can be supportive for PVO; that's all we're asking for."

You can also donate cash or check. Some people in the community have already done by taken checks to the police department.

The PVO works closely with Loaves and Fishes, another food bank, and will share some donations with them as they need it.

"We try to help them out toward the holidays because they start to run low and people are really needing more," Banks said.

Social distancing will be practiced and masks will be worn. Banks says the police department knows "it's imperative to keep the community safe."

In the past, the event has been a success. Any amount of food or money goes a long way.

"I think if we just help one person, one family, it doesn't matter to me, as long as we're helping somebody," Banks said. "The driving force behind this is really helping our community, so it's great to see everybody come together."

There will be three police cruisers outside the Walmart at 1009 St Patricks Dr, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

You can click here for more information or call the Perry Police Department at 478-988-2800.