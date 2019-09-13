MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested a Macon man wanted for two burglaries at Windsor Academy over the last week.

According to a news release, 22-year-old Kareem Zellner was arrested around 2 p.m. Wednesday at his home on Alma Drive.

They say that on Sept. 6 and 10, Zellner broke into Windsor Academy on Jones Road and stole electronic equipment and sports equipment.

Investigators reviewed video from the school and identified the alleged burglar as Zellner. They found some of the stolen items at his home, according to the news release.

Zellner was questioned and then taken to jail where he’s charged with two counts of commercial burglary. He’s being held without bond.

Anyone with more information about the case can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

