'A tremendous honor': Bibb and Houston County name 2021 STAR students and teachers

The STAR program highlights Georgia's outstanding students and teachers.

MACON, Georgia — It's award season for graduating students, and that includes the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE) STAR students in Bibb and Houston counties.

One of Bibb's two STAR students is Stratford Academy's Jocelyn Tang. The association named Tang the winner after she scored a 1580 out of 1600 on her SAT.

She got a perfect score on the math test and she plans to attend the Dental College of Georgia at Augusta University.

Tang chose second year calculus teacher Preston Earle as her STAR teacher. They shared what the awards mean to them.

"It is an encouragement for me to keep going," Tang said. "All the hard work and all the stuff that I had been doing to better myself both academically and like outside of school. It's just kind of an affirmation that I can do what I set my heart to and I really appreciate that."

"It's a tremendous honor to be named STAR teacher," Earle said. "Of course the honor goes more to Jocelyn who scored phenomenally well on the SAT. It's been a great privilege to teach many talented students at Stratford, but especially Jocelyn Tang."

Bibb County's second STAR student is Christian Lee from the Academy for Classical Education (ACE). His star teacher is Mitchel Wachtel, a math teacher at ACE.

The 2021 STAR students and teachers for the Houston County School District are:

Northside High: Penelope Jackson and teacher John Masters;

Perry High: Maximus Genio and teacher Dr. Courtney Herbert;

Veterans High: Phoebe “Bella” Caldwell and teacher Jennifer Douglass; and

Warner Robins High is Farinaz Zahiri and teacher Jason Smith.

Houston County High School senior Emma Ringe was named the 2021 District STAR Student, and her STAR teacher is Jennifer McDaniel, who teaches AP and Honors World History.