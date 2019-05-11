MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb County Animal Welfare is cleaning up after the Georgia Department of Agriculture Companion Animal/Equine Division issued a 'stop order' on October 23. Staff says they've been working to resolve the violations after an inspection.

There are currently 50 animals at the Macon-Bibb County Animal Welfare. Shelter Manager Tracey Belew says they're no longer over capacity since the state issued a stop order after the last inspection.

"We've been able to get our numbers down to a number that we can control and provide humane care for the animals and we can also take care of those basic needs of the shelter," said Belew.

There were about 170 animals there at the time, according to an inspection report. That's about 50 animals over the limit. The shelter isn't supposed to exceed 80 dogs and 40 cats.

Belew says there were able to adopt the rest out and focus on cleaning up.

An animal inspection report says the shelter failed in some areas like housekeeping, lighting, and ventilation at the time of the inspection.

They also listed problems with pests like dead roaches around dog food storage, kennels that had holes in the walls from dogs trying to chew through them, and a discrepancy with intake information.

Belew says many of the problems have since been corrected.

"We are just trying to get everything cleaned up," said Belew.

Belew says the shelter takes in about 10 animals a day on average.

With a short staff, she acknowledged keeping up with a shelter over capacity throughout the years has had its challenges.

Back in March 2018, the shelter saw two cases of parvovirus that quickly spread.

Then the following month, an inspection reports says the shelter agreed to not use enclosures that are stacked on top of one another because of the possibility of fecal matter and urine leaking through onto dogs housed underneath.

"Generally, we don't put puppies on top of puppies to prevent the parvo, but in this situation, they were in intake, and that is exactly what happened," said Belew.

Since then, Belew says the shelter made corrections and plan to keep the shelter in good condition for the animals.

"We are just continuing to work with animal enforcement and our rescue groups and do the best that we can for our community and our shelter," said Belew.

Belew says the shelter is still waiting on a ordered parts to complete a few more repairs.

Adoption prices are half off right now. Belew says she hopes the stop order will be lifted by the end of the month.

RELATED: Macon-Bibb County responds to animal welfare inspection

RELATED: Georgia issues 'stop order' to Bibb County animal shelter

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.