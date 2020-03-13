MACON, Ga. — Friday, March 13, will be the last day student athletes in Bibb County will be attending practice or playing in games for at least several weeks.

According to a news release from Bibb County Schools, all Bibb Athletics activities will be suspended due to coronavirus starting on March 14.

When students return to school from spring break (March 30-April 3), a decision will be made on how to proceed with spring athletic activities.

The school district says the decision was made based on a GHSA recommendation, and for the safety and security of everyone involved.

