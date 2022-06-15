x
Bibb awards grants to Macon Violence Prevention partners

The grants were provided to 25 nonprofit organizations in the community.

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb granted nearly $1 million to nonprofits in the county.

The Community Foundation of Central Georgia announced the recipients of its first Macon Violence Prevention program.

MVP is a new initiative that provides grants for nonprofit and faith-based organizations.

Those organizations would use the money to expand community programs.

Brittney Perry is the founder of "SALT is Life...," a program that aid teens with mental health solutions.

She says she is looking forward to using the money to reach out to more youth.

"I'm always a person that's always going to be boots on the ground and actually do something," Brittney says.

"Because you can hear about everything that's going on, but a lot of times the funding is what stops us from being able to implement the things we want to implement in the community."

Perry said the nonprofit started in December.

