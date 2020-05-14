MACON, Ga. — The Georgia legislature is asking all state agencies to slash their 2021 fiscal budgets. It's part of an effort to fight losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chelsea Beimfohr spoke with the Bibb County School Board President Daryl Morton about how this could affect students, teachers, and taxpayers.

Q: "Can you explain what the state legislature is asking these state agencies to do, and how this is going to affect the Bibb County school district?"

A: "What they're asking every agency to do is cut their budget by 14 percent, so it would mean essentially a 14 percent reduction in the amount of state money that not only the Bibb County schools would get, but any other school system in the state. So essentially, we are looking at a $10.1 million shortfall that we have to deal with. That's why instead of just reducing our fund balance to a dangerously-low level, we're having to look at other ways to cut our expenses to our upcoming budget."

Q: "What are some of the budget-cutting options, or combinations of options, that could be happening?"

A: "I'll be honest with you, the last thing we want to do is have to furlough employees, so we're trying to look at eliminating programs that can save us money. One of the things we're looking at is that we were planning a significant purchase of new textbooks for English and Language Arts. We're not going to do that. We've already had an abbreviated school year, and there is no doubt that our students have not gotten certainly the education we would've liked them to have. I give teachers all the credit for maximizing the e-learning experience for all our students, but we need as much education going on next school year as possible. That's why furloughs are something I don't think the system wants to do unless it's a last resort.

Q: "Something else that was listed in the school board presentation was a possible millage rate increase. If that were to happen, have you guys discussed how much that would be?

A: "We haven't discussed it. Again, I'll tell you I think that's the last thing this board wants to do. We've been able to lower the millage rate two years in a row. We've been really conscious of the bottom line, and the people who trust you with their tax money expect you to do a good job. The thing is, everybody is hurting right now, not just school systems, individuals and families. I just don't think it's fair to ask families that are struggling to pay more in taxes. I think the school system has to do the same thing that families are doing. Which means prioritizing whats most important, tightening your belt where you need to, and putting off things you might like to do but simply cant afford to do right now."

The state legislature formulates the yearly budget, but they have not been in session since March.

Morton says once they reconvene and pass a 2021 state budget, school districts will have a clearer picture of how much cost cutting they'll really have to do.

Lawmakers are set to return to the state capitol in June.

