MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Board of Education announced their plans to delay the start of the school year until after the Labor Day holiday scheduled for Monday, September 7.

In a virtual meeting held Tuesday evening, Bibb County Schools Superintendent Curtis Jones said an announcement about whether or not school will be held virtually or in-person will be delayed until two weeks before the start of the school year. Jones says the decision will be based on COVID-19 data for Bibb County and guidance from public health safety officials.

Jones will host a live Q&A with parents on Thursday, July 9, at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the reopening of schools.

In addition, the board also announced 2020 graduation ceremonies will be held virtually on July 29-30. This decision is based on current data and guidance from the North Central Health District. Further details about graduation ceremonies will be released in the coming days.

