MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Board of Education voted Thursday to approve 10 eLearning days in the 2020-2021 Academic Calendar.

According to the board's briefing website, 10 traditional instructional days will be changed to 10 eLearning days in the calendar. The change, which is supported by ESPLOST dollars, will expand the blocks of time students and staff are out of the building from a half-week to a full week, which the board hopes will help decrease community spread of COVID-19.

The eLearning days are scheduled for October 12-14 and December 21-22, 2020, and January 6-8 and February 18-19, 2021. On those days, students will have eLearning Days from home instead of in-person classes, and will be taught virtually by their teacher.

The designation of eLearning Days does not change the number of instructional days for the 2020-2021 Academic Calendar. The Academic Calendar remains at 178 student days and 190 teacher work days for 2020-2021.

The school board says they are currently working to identify various models of instruction based on levels of community spread as designated by the Department of Public Health. The models will allow for designations of high community spread, moderate community spread, and low community spread. The district also says they are developing a remote learning option for parents who do not wish for their child to return to the physical school setting for 2020-2021.

RELATED: Monroe County Schools plans to offer remote learning as an option this fall

RELATED: How the governor's budget cuts directly impact public school districts

RELATED: Teachers explain how remote learning is shaping the future of education

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.