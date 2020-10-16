Bibb board of education to meet, discuss returning to in-person learning

Superintendent Curtis Jones says he does not "anticipate students returning in person before Monday, November 9."

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Board of Education will have a meeting on October 22 to determine how virtual school is going and how to prepare to return to in-person learning.

In a blog post from Superintendent Curtis Jones, he says this decision is being made in after consultation with the board, the North Central Health District, governor's office and the Georgia Department of Public Health.

He also says they are looking to other school districts, including Savannah-Chatham, Dougherty and Clayton, to see what they are doing.

"The decision about the remainder of the semester will not be made lightly, and it will not be made before the board meeting," Jones said.

He says he and the board will provide information as quickly as they can.

"For those who have heard the district is preparing for students to return, please know that is true – we are preparing – because they will return. I don’t know when, but I do know they will," he said.

Schools are being used as polling locations, so Jones says that he does not "anticipate students returning in person before Monday, November 9."

In the letter, Jones encourages people to get flu shots.

"We are investigating now if we will be able to set up flu clinics to provide vaccinations in our schools just as we have in the past," he said.

Jones says schools will do what they can to maintain smaller class sizes.